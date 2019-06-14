For sale: airport with spaceport aspirations

The airport’s management team has plans to increase revenue and pursue options including a spaceport. Glasgow Prestwick Airport aims to become the first commercial spaceport in the UK and Europe. It plans to enable horizontal launches of orbital and sub-orbital missions for satellites, micro-gravity experiments and passenger spaceflight experiences.

The Scottish government is looking to return the facility to the private sector. It took control of it to safeguard jobs and to protect a strategic asset.

An advert will be placed in the Official Journal of the European Union, inviting expression of interest in the business.

Cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity Michael Matheson said: “Since the Scottish government bought Glasgow Prestwick Airport in 2013, we have been clear that it is our intention to return the business to the private sector when the time is right.

“The senior management team at the airport has continued to engage with potential buyers and investors to discuss proposals for developing the business under new ownership.

“Good progress continues to be made by the airport to increase revenue, deliver operating efficiencies and pursue exciting opportunities for the future, including Spaceport.

“In light of that progress, the airport will shortly place an advert in the Official Journal of the European Union inviting expressions of interest. Any proposals submitted as a result of the advert would be considered carefully before any decision was taken to divest our shareholding in the airport or any part of the business.”