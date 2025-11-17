Former ISG CEO joins Mace Consult

Zoe Price

Zoe Price takes over from Andy Beard as managing director for Europe at Mace Consult.

Beard steps aside to become managing director for Infrastructure, concentrating on driving market growth, the firm said.

Price previously worked for ISG for eight years and for the final six months before its collapse in September 2024 was its chief executive. She has also worked or Willmott Dixon and Morgan Sindall.

Mace Consult chief executive Davendra Dabasia said: “Zoe has valuable operational and delivery expertise and is set to apply this knowledge and experience to drive positive outcomes for clients across all markets and service lines in our Europe hub.

“Her appointment is an early yet significant step as Mace Consult looks to an ambitious future as a stand-alone leading global delivery consultancy.”

Mace Consult is currently being substantially acquired by a Goldman Sachs private equity fund, with Mace Limited retaining a minority stake. The deal, announced in July, had been expected to complete before the end of the year but is reported to have slipped and is now expected to close in early 2026.

Zoe Price aid of her new job: “With a sharp focus on service excellence for our clients, Mace Consult has enjoyed double digit growth in recent years, and I look forward to working with our talented teams across Europe to expand our footprint and deliver programmes that benefit communities across the hub.”

Her recruitment follows three other senior appointments to Mace Consult’s Europe hub. In October, Louise Sunderland and Martyn Court joined as head of cities & places and London, and head of mobility respectively. Earlier this month, Rachael Saville joined from Arcadis as programme and project management service lead for Europe.

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