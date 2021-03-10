Four more A9 dualling schemes approved

The statutory procedures can now be completed for the four sections. The work is well under way to prepare the Made Orders – the final orders - for the four schemes, which have a total length of over 35km. Publication is expected over the coming months.

Transport Scotland said that it also expects public local inquiry reports to be submitted to Scottish Ministers for a further three schemes in the coming months. Subject to positive decisions from the process, this would pave the way for completing the statutory processes for approximately 92% of the programme.

The design work for the remaining scheme between Pass of Birnam and Tay Crossing is also continuing and Transport Scotland expects to share the preferred option for this stretch later this year.

Cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity Michael Matheson said: “This government remains committed to dualling the A9 between Perth and Inverness, one of the biggest transport infrastructure projects in Scotland’s history.

“Hot on the heels of publishing Made Orders for the most northerly scheme between Tomatin and Moy, we are pushing forward with the necessary preparatory work to progress the publication of Made Orders for four more schemes with a total length of over 35km.

“At the same time, to help inform the future delivery plans for the dualling programme, we are engaging with industry representatives to ensure that the remainder of the programme, including these four schemes, is delivered effectively and efficiently.

“This engagement will balance the considerable benefits of the programme against financial risk and any impacts on local communities. We expect this process to conclude in summer 2021.”

The four schemes given the go ahead to make the orders are:

Tay Crossing to Ballinluig – 8.2km;

Pitlochry to Killiecrankie – 6.4km;

Glen Garry to Dalwhinnie – 9.5km;

Dalwhinnie to Crubenmore – 11km.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk