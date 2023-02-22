Four share £9bn rail works under Project 13 terms

New track being installed during engineering work

VolkerFitzpatrick, Octavius Infrastructure (formerly Osborne Infrastructure), VolkerRail and Atkins have been chosen as alliance partners for Network Rail Southern Integrated Delivery portfolio for 2024 to 2034.

The alliance, known as Southern Integrated Delivery, or SID, will be part of a new enterprise model based on the Institution of Civil Engineers’ Project 13 principles, developed over the last two and a half years.

VolkerFitzpatrick is selected for buildings and civil engineering; Octavius for electrification and plant; VolkerRail for track; and Atkins for signalling.

The contract covers Control Period 7 (2024-2029) and Control Period 8 (2029-34). Work is under way deciding the renewals budget for CP7 as Network Rail works to agree a final settlement with the regulator.

The SID strategy is to use any efficiency savings found by partners to do more work and thus the contractors can make more money – with profits incentivising innovation and efficiency.

Ellie Burrows, managing director for Network Rail's Southern region, said: "I am really excited for the future of project delivery in the Southern Region – the rail industry has consistently demonstrated that when it comes together, it can do amazing things. This transformational step will bring all those ingredients together for the long-term delivery of renewals and make a tangible difference to passengers and freight-users alike."

