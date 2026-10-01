Frankham makes three new hires

Dan Quinn, director of fire, Richard West, CFO, Rob Hesmondalgh, CTO.

Earlier this year, Lloyds Banking Group's LDC invested in the business, as Richard Chitty replaced retiring founder Steve Frankham as CEO.

New CFO Richard West joins with 25 years experience in senior financial roles. He said "I'm no stranger to working with mid-market, private equity backed businesses and Frankham presents a really exciting opportunity in this space. The new partnership with LDC will ultimately allow us to turn Frankham into a national player as the business expands beyond London and the South East - working with new customers to achieve the same results that are evident through Frankham’s past."

In addition to experienced appointments, this year the consultancy group has made 28 internal promotions and expanded its management team with promotions to director level for Holly Watson, Holly Garland, Dawn Barsley-Dale and Paul Marsh.

Richard Chitty, CEO of Frankham Group, said: "Our vision is clear. We don't just want to be an industry-leading multi-disciplinary consultancy; we want to be the best place to work with a full national presence providing the same excellent service across all regions. That kind of sustainable growth is only possible when we invest in our structure and our people, and we are proud to be doing just that."

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