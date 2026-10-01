NG Bailey engineers join industry groups

Rob Thompson

Rob Thompson, managing director of design and advisory, has been appointed to the Energy & Utility Skills Partnership (EUSP) CEO Council, while Ross Warne, digital transformation manager, has joined Nima's IM4Power Supply Chain Leadership Group.

Freedom says that the appointments will allow it to play an active role in industry discussions on skills, workforce development, digital transformation and information management, helping to shape the future of the energy sector while reinforcing its commitment to collaboration, innovation and continuous improvement across major energy and infrastructure programmes throughout the UK.

Thompson said: "The energy and utilities sector is entering a period of significant transformation, bringing both opportunities and challenges for employers across the industry.

“I'm looking forward to working with the Energy & Utility Skills Partnership CEO Council to support initiatives that strengthen the talent pipeline, develop critical skills and help ensure the sector is equipped to meet future demand."

Ross Warne

Warne said: "I am delighted to join the IM4Power Supply Chain Leadership Group and represent Freedom within an organisation that is shaping the future of digital delivery across the UK power sector.

"Information and data are becoming increasingly important to the successful delivery and operation of critical infrastructure, and I look forward to contributing to the development of best practice, industry standards and greater digital collaboration across the sector."

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