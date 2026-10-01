Met passes Grenfell files to CPS

The 20 files relate to 20 companies and organisations and 54 individuals. They ask the CPS to consider charges including corporate manslaughter, gross negligence manslaughter, health and safety offences, fraud and fraud-related offences and misconduct in public office.

The CPS will now make charging decisions in relation to the files. The prosecutors have committed to making these decisions by June 2027, the tenth anniversary of the fire which killed 72 people.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Kevin Southworth said, "“This is a milestone moment in the police investigation into this devastating tragedy which took the lives of 72 people.

“Our dedicated team of 220 investigators has worked incredibly hard to honour our commitment to the bereaved, survivors, residents and all those affected by the fire to meet this timescale.

"This is one of the most complex investigations ever undertaken by any UK law enforcement agency - the scale is truly enormous.

“While we know this has had a significant impact on those waiting for answers, it has necessarily taken this long to ensure our investigation is meticulous and presents the very best possible evidence to the CPS for charging decisions.”

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