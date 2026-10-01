Hampton Bridge lifted into place

Lifting the bridge into place, courtesy of Griffiths/Time Lapse UK

The 3.5m bridge, designed in collaboration with Burroughs and COWI, will provide a year round connection between Hampton and Evesham.

The 86.5m long river portion was preassembled on temporary trestles on the Evesham flood plain before being carefully lifted into position. The adjoining short span viaduct will extend 123.5m to the east to reach a new path above future flood level.

Developed for Worcestershire County Council in response to local demand for improved connectivity and safer river crossings against a context of increased flooding in the area, the project aims to encourage active travel for everyday journeys. The slender steel bridge rises from the steep western bank on paired V piers that arch out over the river. A river access stair span meets the bridge as it passes through an alley of mature trees along t he eastern bank of the River Avon.

Simple, H-section columns support the eastern approach viaduct with a minimal footprint in the floodplain. Its low-maintenance, low-carbon weathering steel structure needs no paint as it develops a patina over time, helping it sit within the surrounding leafy landscape.

Ezra Groskin, director of Moxon Architects, said: “Seeing the bridge in place is a significant moment for the project and a rewarding experience as a designer. Its scale and proportions are spot on. The details and the impeccable fabrication enhance the overall form. Crossing the river within the tree canopy will be an uplifting way to experience this special landscape in all seasons."

Further works are now progressing across the scheme, including the raised causeway, railings, lighting, drainage, landscaping and linked footways. Construction is scheduled for completion in 2027.

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