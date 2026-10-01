Topping out for Cambridge's Dirac building

Suzie Wood at the ceremony

More than fifty attendees joined the ceremony, including members of the wider project team from Gardiner & Theobald, Stace, Savills, Ramboll, Sheppard Robson and Hoare Lea.

Part of the St John's Innovation Park, the Dirac Building will be a high-quality office development designed to support the continued growth of Cambridge's science, technology and research community. The six-storey building will provide flexible, sustainable workspace alongside a transport hub, creating a modern environment for innovative businesses and future occupiers.

During the event, Suzie Wood, head of investment property at St John's College, carried out the traditional topping out task by trowelling the final cement on the roof to mark the completion of the structural frame, before attendees gathered for a marquee reception celebrating the project's progress.

The 85,000 sq ft Dirac Building and associated new transport hub represents the next phase of development at St John's Innovation Park and reflects the college’s forward-looking vision. Designed to achieve a BREEAM Excellent rating, the development will provide high-quality, future-focused workspace featuring large column-free floorplates, external terraces, a double-height reception and a range of sustainable design features.

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