Tilbury Douglas finishes school early

Procured through the Procure Partnerships Framework, the project involved the construction of a new 1,209m² single-storey primary school on the existing Peterchurch Primary School site, while the school remained fully operational.

Delivered in phases, the scheme included temporary teaching accommodation, the demolition of the existing school buildings and construction of the new school, alongside service diversions, a multi-use games area, landscaping and external works.

Social value commitments on the project included placing 50% of supply chain spend with local businesses and supporting two apprentices, a T Level placement and work experience opportunities. The team also engaged pupils through construction and environmental learning activities, including site tours, climate change education, poster competitions and accessible STEM projects.

Dave Tighe, regional director, West Midlands, at Tilbury Douglas, commented: “We are delighted to have completed Peterchurch Primary School three weeks ahead of programme, giving the school additional time to prepare its new learning environment for pupils and staff.

“Early optioneering helped create a right-sized school for the current pupil roll, while retaining generous, shared spaces and the flexibility to support future growth. Delivering the project on a live school site required careful planning and close collaboration with Herefordshire Council and the school, and I am proud of the team’s commitment to creating lasting benefits for pupils and the wider community.”

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