Further growth for UK brick production

Despite the rise of modular building systems, pods and prefabrication, brick still rules for traditional house-builders

Production numbers for March 2019 show a 6.4% rise over the same month in 2018.

UK brick production for the 12 months ending 31st March 2019 was up 7.8% on the same period a year before.

Brick Development Association chief executive Keith Aldis said: “It has been a fantastic start to the year for the brick industry; we continue to meet the growing demands of the UK house-building sector. According to the NHBC [National House-Building Council] the number of new homes registered by the UK’s housebuilders and developers in the first three months of the year reached more than 37,500 – a 3% increase on the same period in 2018. We are delighted to be matching the growth with brick production figures putting to rest any fear of shortages: dispatches are up 10.2% compared to March 2018.”