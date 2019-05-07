Further growth for UK brick production

Production numbers for March 2019 show a 6.4% rise over the same month in 2018.
UK brick production for the 12 months ending 31st March 2019 was up 7.8% on the same period a year before.
Brick Development Association chief executive Keith Aldis said: “It has been a fantastic start to the year for the brick industry; we continue to meet the growing demands of the UK house-building sector. According to the NHBC [National House-Building Council] the number of new homes registered by the UK’s housebuilders and developers in the first three months of the year reached more than 37,500 – a 3% increase on the same period in 2018. We are delighted to be matching the growth with brick production figures putting to rest any fear of shortages: dispatches are up 10.2% compared to March 2018.”
The Brick Development Association (BDA) said that brick numbers would continue to rise further with Forterra’s planned £95m investment to double production capacity at its Desford plant. Forrerra announced last month that capacity at Desford will rise from 85 million to 180 million bricks a year by 2022, making it the largest brick factory in Europe. [See our previous report here.]