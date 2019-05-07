  1. Instagram
Further growth for UK brick production

17 hours Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show UK brick manufacturing continuing to rise, easing concerns about product shortages.

Despite the rise of modular building systems, pods and prefabrication, brick still rules for traditional house-builders
Production numbers for March 2019 show a 6.4% rise over the same month in 2018.

UK brick production for the 12 months ending 31st March 2019 was up 7.8% on the same period a year before.

Brick Development Association chief executive Keith Aldis said: “It has been a fantastic start to the year for the brick industry; we continue to meet the growing demands of the UK house-building sector. According to the NHBC [National House-Building Council] the number of new homes registered by the UK’s housebuilders and developers in the first three months of the year reached more than 37,500 – a 3% increase on the same period in 2018. We are delighted to be matching the growth with brick production figures putting to rest any fear of shortages: dispatches are up 10.2% compared to March 2018.”

The Brick Development Association (BDA) said that brick numbers would continue to rise further with Forterra’s planned £95m investment to double production capacity at its Desford plant. Forrerra announced last month that capacity at Desford will rise from 85 million to 180 million bricks a year by 2022, making it the largest brick factory in Europe. [See our previous report here.]

