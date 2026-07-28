Fusion21 marks social value success

Fusion21 works across housing, local authority, education, NHS, and blue light sectors. Data prepared by the framework provider showed 707 people secured employment in 2025-2026 as a result of social value commitments delivered through and embedded into Fusion21 frameworks – a 44.9% annual increase from 488 the previous year.

The number of jobs secured by residents living in the areas where the work was being carried out rose from 96 to 264, representing a 175% increase. The diverse roles obtained ranged from bricklayers, traffic marshalls, and site managers to electricians, quantity surveyors and scaffolders.

The number of people previously out of work able to land jobs also increased significantly from 41 in 2024-2025 to 161 in 2025-2026 – a 292% annual rise.

A total of 116 apprenticeships across construction, engineering, utilities, surveying and specialist trades were created in roles ranging from lift engineer apprentices to trainee asbestos surveyors – an 8.4% annual rise.

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