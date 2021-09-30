Galliford Try appoints sustainability director

Phil Tompkins (right)

Phil Tompkins, an accountant, joined Galliford Try as director of risk and internal audit from EY (Ernst & Young) in February 2018. This role has increasingly focused on ESG issues, which are core to the new strategy.

Chief executive Bill Hocking said: “This is a very exciting time for our business. Having published our net zero carbon targets earlier this year, we have, in quick succession, announced our sustainable growth strategy, which sets out our ambitions across a range of sustainability measures. We are already taking action and, for example, earlier this month we committed to a new electric company car policy.

“Phil’s appointment is the latest in our drive to champion the role we have to play in a more sustainable future for all our stakeholders. With his background in risk management, he is an excellent position to ensure that our strategic priorities are achieved in a methodical, thorough way.”

Phil Tompkins said he was “thrilled” with his new role

