Galliford Try drops MCS brand

Galliford Try acquired MCS, a systems integrator to the industrial and utilities sectors, for £1 last year. Lintott Control Systems was acquired the previous year from the administrators of NMCN, along with other NMCN water industry assets.

The enlarged Lintott business will operate as part of the Galliford Try Environment’s recently-created Water Technologies business stream.

The MCS and Lintott operations are now merging and will operate under the Lintott banner. Facilities in Coventry and Norwich will continue to operate.

Steve Slessor, managing director of Galliford Try Environment, said: “This is a very exciting period for our business as we continue to evolve our capability in off-site build, capital maintenance and asset optimisation, allowing us to share best practice and benefit from the expertise of both businesses and build on our unique position to support our clients deliver the UK’s water needs through the improved resilience, efficiency and optimisation of their assets.”

