Galliford Try gets to work on £35m clinic in Chertsey

The new mental health unit will be at St Peter’s Hospital

The £35m Northwest Hospital scheme will see a new hospital built on the site of the former Abraham Cowley Unit at St Peter’s for the Surrey & Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Galliford Try’s works include the demolition of the existing buildings and building a mental health inpatient unit with 64 bedrooms with en-suite facilities. In addition, the project includes communal areas, assisted bathrooms and associated support rooms, as well as therapeutic gardens and external courtyard spaces.

Galliford Try health director Laura Hodgetts said: “We have a growing portfolio of high-quality mental health facilities around the country and this new hospital will only add to that track record. By applying the learning from all our mental health schemes, we can ensure that it meets the needs of services users and clinical staff and becomes another beacon for best practice in the sector.”

The contract was procured through the Southern Construction Framework,

