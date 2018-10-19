GAP buys Jersey business

The group, which comprises 4hire, 4safety and 4fleet, was set up in 2008 to provide rental plant and tools for companies operating within the Channel Islands construction industry. It has grown to include vehicle rental, plant, powered access and tool hire, plant and vehicle sales and a safety training and consultancy operation.

All the current staff have been retained and all management and administrational functions are remaining in the island. Plans are in place for the further growth and development of the business. GAP’s joint managing director Douglas Anderson said: “A vital element of my remit is to ensure that GAP is prepared to meet the opportunities and challenges ahead. The acquisition of 4Group is another strategic step for us, filling a gap in nationwide coverage. Jersey is a different market operationally; we recognise the value of a local business’ experience with our capabilities enhancing and extending the product range.”

Nigel Blandin, 4Group’s managing director, said “We have known GAP for over 15 years and 4Group shares the GAP offering and ethos. Businesses with tight, personal management structures succeed in competitive markets because they can stamp their mark on operations and make well informed decisions quickly. By becoming part of GAP Group, we will continually develop and innovate to ensure we can support the highly technical projects that are under way and planned for the near future. The construction industry is evolving at a fantastic rate, whether it is in equipment or the methods used. 4Group and GAP are committed to providing the solution and the training required.”