GAP hires chief technology officer

Gareth McGuinness

GAP Hire Solutions has recruited Gareth McGuinness to expand its digital capability and service.

As chief technology officer (CTO), McGuinness joins the GAP operational board, contributing to the company’s strategic direction and ensuring that technology continues to play a pivotal role in supporting the growth and success of the business.

His career includes roles at Sky, Tesco, and most recently Haleon (formerly GSK), where he was vice president for technology.

“I’m thrilled to join GAP at such an exciting time”, McGuinness said. “There’s incredible potential to build on the company’s strong foundations and use digital technology to drive growth, innovation, and exceptional service for our customers.”

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