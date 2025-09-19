Gateley Vinden recruits new director

Richard Causer (left) with managing director Gayle Taylor

Richard Causer joins Gateley Vinden, the specialist built environment consultancy arm of professional services group Gateley, following previous roles with Turner & Townsend, The Tudor Rose Partnership and HKA.

He replaces Paul Ives, who left the firm to set up his own consultancy.

Causer has more than 25 years of industry experience, beginning his career as a contractor’s quantity surveyor before spending the last 18 years specialising in dispute resolution. This includes adjudication, mediation, arbitration and litigation, as well as quantum disputes, loss and expense claims and expert witness services.

At Gateley Vinden in London, he will lead the dispute resolution offering for its construction clients, as well as supporting the consultancy’s cost and project management, fund monitoring, building surveying, surety bond claims, and corporate and insurance services. The team also extends its expertise to the wider Gateley group.

On his appointment, Causer said: “It’s been a turbulent few years which has seen the industry squeezed through pressures including the delivery of large-scale infrastructure projects, the Labour government’s 1.5 million new homes target, increasing materials costs and a national skills and resource shortage.

“As a result, it’s more important than ever before to provide an offering that truly gets under the skin of construction companies to help them de-risk and have the best chance of success. Gateley Vinden’s dispute resolution team has a wide breadth of experience and, with scope for further growth, it’s a really exciting time to join and spearhead its unique and much-needed proposition within the market.”

Gateley Vinden managing director Gayle Taylor said: “Dispute resolution is a key service for our business and Richard has an impressive pedigree, which makes him the perfect fit to lead and grow the team. Being part of a professional services company means we are able to seamlessly collaborate with the legal experts within the wider group and differentiate ourselves within the market by delivering leading solutions which no other consultancy can match. This puts our dispute resolution team at the forefront of the industry and has seen us become the go to consultants within the built environment.”

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