Gatwick station plans submitted

Plans for a multi-million pound expansion of Gatwick Airport railway station have been submitted to Crawley Borough Council for approval.

Network Rail, in partnership with Gatwick Airport Ltd, Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership and the Department for Transport, has submitted proposals to reduce congestion. Since 1998, passenger numbers at the station have risen from 7.5 million to 19 million a year. The proposals will accommodate forecast rail growth up to 2036.

Proposed improvements include almost doubling the size of the rail station concourse. Eight new escalators, five new lifts and four new stairways will improve accessibility and passenger flow and two of the platforms will be widened.

While the project cost has not been disclosed, Gatwick Airport has allocated a contribution of £31.2m to the station project in its current spending plans. It is just one of the fudning partners.

John Halsall, Network Rail manager director for the South East route, said: “Our proposals for the station are still being developed in detail and the submission of the planning application is an important step forward in this process.”

Gatwick Airport chief commercial officer Guy Stephenson said: “The new Gatwick station is set to reduce congestion and give passengers a much improved experience, including a more seamless transition between airport and station. More than a million local commuters and business people also use the station each year and will benefit from this fantastic example of the public and private sector working together to deliver a world class transport hub.

“The new station also complements the transformation of train services at Gatwick. Later this year trains will start leaving Gatwick for London with tube-like frequency – every three minutes – and new direct services will start to Cambridge and Peterborough for the first time ever.”

Under the envisaged timetable, subject to planning permission and a final decision by all funding parties, construction could begin in 2019, with completion in 2022.