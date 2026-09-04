GBSS helps unlock canal skills

Lock 16, on the banks of the Forth & Clyde Canal, will transform the former AG Barr factory site into a national hub for heritage skills, canal innovation, volunteering, training and employment opportunities.

Supported by Scottish Government Investment of £4 million from the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal, National Lottery Heritage Fund, Regeneration Capital Grant Fund and Pride in Place Impact Fund, the project will help address the growing need for specialist traditional skills while safeguarding Scotland's historic waterways and built heritage for future generations.

As part of GBSS’s first partnership with Robertson Construction, the firm will support the delivery of infrastructure and civil engineering works as the project progresses, including all groundworks such as excavations, roads, hardstanding, drainage, various concrete works like new slabs, foundations along with all external finishes. The company's involvement will contribute to a landmark regeneration project that is set to create lasting social, economic and environmental benefits for Falkirk and the surrounding area.

Once complete, the Lock 16 Centre of Excellence will provide specialist training in traditional trades, including stonemasonry and blacksmithing, while creating opportunities for apprenticeships, volunteering and employment. Delivered in partnership by Scottish Canals and Historic Environment Scotland, the centre will help develop the specialist skills needed to care for Scotland's canals, bridges, aqueducts, castles and other historic assets for generations to come.

Construction of the new centre is now underway and is expected to continue into 2027. Once complete, Lock 16 Centre of Excellence will provide a permanent base for Scottish Canals' operational teams while creating a national destination dedicated to canal management, heritage conservation, traditional skills training, volunteering and innovation.

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