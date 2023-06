Simon Hughes

Simon Hughes joins Geobear after several years running his own consultancy business. He previously ran Arcadis’ life sciences and chemicals business.

Geobear chief operating officer Peter Luby said: “Simon has an outstanding background and will bring a wealth of knowledge to the role. Focusing on our vision and values I am looking forward to working with Simon delivering business growth in the UK and Ireland.”

