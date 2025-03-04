German takeover for Scottish engineers

Left to right are RSP partners Alan Affleck, Barry McAvoy and Ian Rogers, Drees & Sommer UK managing director Kenneth Wood, RSP partners Graeme Fraser and Craig Dickson, and Drees & Sommer UK director Neil Fyles

Drees & Sommer UK now holds 100% of the shares of RSP Consulting Engineers.

Established in 1987, RSP has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, and London. Its areas of expertise include building services design, energy optimisation, and infrastructure design.

This acquisition follows Drees & Sommer’s takeovers last year of Johnston Houston in Northern Ireland and Manchester-based AA Projects.

The addition of RSP Consulting Engineers brings more than 60 new employees to the Drees & Sommer UK team, increasing the total workforce to more than 300 employees across 12 offices, underscoring its UK ambitions.

RSP will trade as ‘RSP Consulting Engineers – Part of Drees & Sommer’ under the leadership of its current management team, before officially rebranding to Drees & Sommer in due course.

Steffen Szeidl, spokesman of the board at Drees & Sommer, said: “Joining forces with RSP represents a significant leap forward in our ability to serve the UK market. RSP's distinguished track record in engineering excellence perfectly aligns with our vision of sustainable and forward-thinking solutions. This merger not only broadens our service capabilities but also enhances our geographical reach, particularly in Scotland. We are confident that this partnership will drive substantial growth and innovation, benefiting our clients and the industry.”

Drees & Sommer UK managing director Kenneth Wood added: “The acquisition of RSP is a transformative step for Drees & Sommer in the UK. This merger not only strengthens our market position but also significantly enhances our service offerings. RSP's unparalleled expertise in design engineering and strength in complementary sectors such as data centres and life sciences, combined with our extensive experience in sustainability and real estate, creates a unique synergy that will drive innovation and excellence. We are excited to welcome RSP to the Drees & Sommer family and look forward to achieving new heights together.”

RSP partner Graeme Fraser said: “This merger is a monumental opportunity for RSP and our team. By joining the Drees & Sommer UK team, we are poised to leverage their extensive resources and global expertise to elevate our service offerings. Our employees, who are the backbone of our success, will have access to unparalleled career development opportunities and the chance to work on groundbreaking projects. We are excited about the future and the transformative potential this partnership brings, ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

