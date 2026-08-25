G&J Bircham picks Hyundai minis

The Norfolk groundworks specialists will use the 2.6t excavators primarily on house building projects. They are the largest models in the Hyundai line-up that can be easily towed behind a light commercial vehicle or pick-up, allowing the company to relocate the machines between sites when required.

“We’ve been replacing older equipment from another supplier and pretty much all of our excavators are Hyundai now,” said director Gavin Bircham.

“The HX25Az is just an ideal size. We can move them about ourselves on a trailer. The Hyundais are very reliable machines and the operators really like them, particularly the big, comfortable cabs.”

Bircham’s fleet includes five Hyundai HX85A 8.5-tonne excavators and two 13-tonne machines. The latest models were supplied by East Anglian compact equipment dealer Tobin Plant and have been delivered complete with Strickland hydraulic quick hitches and a range of buckets. Hyundai’s HX25Az models come with a three-year warranty.

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