Glenigan acquires Ireland’s CIS

Glenigan chief executive Victoria McEwen

Founded in 1972, Construction Information Services (CIS), provides business intelligence to the Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland construction industry.

Like Glenigan, its core business is tracking who has won what work and where.

Glenigan said that the purchase of CIS solidified its position as “the most comprehensive provider of construction sales leads and industry insight” in the UK and Republic of Ireland, expanding the international portfolio of its Swedish parent company Byggfakta.

Glenigan chief executive Victoria McEwen said: “When looking to expand and enrich our service further into the Irish markets CIS was the obvious choice of company to acquire. They are an established and trusted brand in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and emulate the Glenigan ethos of providing the very best service possible for their customers.”

CIS managing director Tom Moloney said: “This acquisition is an exciting opportunity for CIS, its staff and customers, and will enable it to continue to be the cornerstone in the provision of construction activity intelligence and data for the Irish and UK markets. Joining Glenigan and the Byggfakta Group will accelerate CIS’s vision to be the leading authority on business intelligence for construction activity in Ireland.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk