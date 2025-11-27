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24 June 2026

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  3. Gloucestershire has big plans for Coombe Hill

Gloucestershire has big plans for Coombe Hill

27 Nov 25 Gloucestershire County Council is planning a £47m development at Coombe Hill.

The Coombe Hill development site plan
The Coombe Hill development site plan

Gloucestershire County Council cabinet is set to decide next month on council plans to develop 27 acres of council-owned land at Coombe Hill, between Cheltenham and Tewkesbury.

The proposals include a new training centre for Gloucestershire Fire & Rescue Service, a highways depot and an 80-bed care home. Part of the site will be sold to private developers for approximately 25 new homes to be built.

The council is investing nearly £47m in the project.

Cllr Colin Hay, deputy leader and cabinet member for finance, assets and transformation at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “The Coombe Hill project is a smart investment in Gloucestershire’s future. By bringing key services together – fire & rescue, highways and adult care – we’re making the most of public resources and supporting our communities. This development will provide better facilities, create jobs, deliver new homes and help us meet our long-term goals for a thriving, resilient county.”

If cabinet approves the recommendations at its meeting next month, the next step will be to prepare a full planning application. This will be submitted in spring/summer 2026. If planning permission is granted, development of the site is expected to begin in late 2026/early 2027.

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