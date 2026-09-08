GMI, Bywater top out low carbon office

The redevelopment is targeting some of the highest environmental standards for a commercial building in Manchester. GMI is delivering a major repositioning of the existing office building, retaining its steel frame and adding three new upper floors using a low-carbon timber hybrid structure.

The completed development will provide 87,000 sq. ft of Grade A office accommodation across a basement and nine upper floors, with the additional storeys creating around 16,000 sq. ft of new workspace. Roof gardens will also form part of the scheme.

The development is being delivered by Bywater in a 50:50 joint venture with Greater Manchester Evergreen 2 Limited Partnership, with development finance provided by senior lender North West Evergreen LP. The Evergreen funds are backed by regional investment partners, including the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), to support economic growth and commercial development across the region.

Central to the project is the decision to retain and reuse the existing building rather than demolish and replace it. Combined with the use of cross-laminated timber (CLT) within the extension, this will significantly reduce the amount of embodied carbon associated with the development.

The project has an upfront embodied carbon figure of just 371kgCO₂e/m², compared with a typical new-build figure of around 1,000kgCO₂e/m² – a saving of 629kgCO₂e/m².

The responsibly sourced timber incorporated into the hybrid structure will lock away an estimated 618 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent during its lifespan.

35 Fountain Street, due for completion in summer 2027, is targeting BREEAM Outstanding, NABERS 5 star, WELL Platinum and EPC A, reflecting the project's focus on both reducing its environmental impact and creating a high-quality, energy-efficient workplace.

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