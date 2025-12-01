GMI starts £50m Grimsby scheme

Freshney Place has been cleared for main construction to now start

Grimsby’s Freshney Place shopping centre is being converted into a multi-use destination combining retail, leisure, healthcare and community space.

The scheme is led by North-East Lincolnshire Council (NELC) and backed by government funding. Main contractor for the scheme is GMI Construction.

Since the start of the year, work has been ongoing to clear the site, with demolition of the former Market Hall, units on Flottergate Mall and the upper floors of the former BHS building completed in the summer.

Last week saw the formal start of the construction period for the development, which in 2027 will deliver a new five-screen cinema, leisure, food and beverage outlets as well as a food hall and market.

Ed Weston, GMI’s regional director for Yorkshire, said: “The start of construction is a significant milestone for all involved, and we are extremely proud to be supporting the council on the delivery of a scheme that will unlock new opportunities and create long-term and far-reaching change for the area by boosting the economy, creating jobs and creating an attractive and vibrant destination.”

Cllr Philip Jackson said: “This groundbreaking marks more than the start of construction; it marks a renewed sense of purpose and pride in our town.

“The project is on time and on budget. Together with our partners, we are delivering a destination that is about more than shopping but also leisure and entertainment. It’s also going to be an important contributor to our local economy creating local jobs and opportunities.”

The shopping centre was purchased by the NELC in 2022 and is a cornerstone of its long-term regeneration vision. Several additional projects are also under way including the Alexandra Dock Housing scheme, which has just received planning permission to build 120 new homes.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk