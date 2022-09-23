GMI to build Birmingham skills centre

Project leaders and students in front of the old James Cond factory

The old James Cond print works building in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter is an art deco landmark that has been empty for more than 30 years.

It is now being turned into a skills centre for University College Birmingham’s intake of construction students next year.

Courses will cover modular buildings, retrofit construction, sustainable construction methods and renewable energy. Current construction students will also have the opportunity to get involved with the conversion project, offering them the chance to help build their own learning facility.

GMI will start building works in October 2022 and the project is expected to be completed in time for September 2023’s intake of students.

GMI construction director Gareth Jones said: “We’re looking forward to working with University College Birmingham on the regeneration of this historic building in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter, unlocking new opportunities for the area through improved access to education.”

College principal Michael Harkin added: “There is a great need for new talent in the sustainable construction field, with hundreds of thousands of new workers expected to be required in the next few years.

“We look forward to working with GMI to bring this much-needed skills centre to life, and welcoming new students to the facility next year.”

