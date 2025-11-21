Government takes stake in housing JV

The Impact and Places Partnership is 40% owned by Homes England, the government’s regeneration agency, and 60% by Swiss Life Asset Managers and Capital & Centric.

The three organisations have joined forces to spearhead the construction of more than 2,250 homes in underinvested areas in England, investing £860m over the next decade.

Homes England chief investment officer Simon Century said: “This new joint venture aims to develop high-quality, mixed-use residential schemes and brings together Swiss Life’s real estate experience and expertise with Capital&Centric’s impressive residential-led placemaking focus.

“Our investment in this joint venture is further evidence of our commitment to attract private capital into the residential market, while supporting small and medium developers to realise their own housebuilding ambitions.”

Steve Reed, secretary of state for housing, communities and local government, said: “We will get Britain building again by backing brilliant homegrown developers like Capital & Centric, and bringing in major institutional investors like Swiss Life Asset Managers, to build the homes this country desperately needs.

“We are pulling every lever to fix the housing crisis and its exactly this kind of deal that will help us build the 1.5 million homes, faster, and in the communities that need them most.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk