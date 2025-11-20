Graham appoints MD for fit-out division

Sean McNiff

Sean McNiff has been promoted from operations director to managing director of Graham Interior Fit-Out.

In his new role, he will lead the growth of a business that turned over more than £75m last year and operates across sectors including workplace, retail, leisure, entertainment, and education. He will oversee a team of more than 100 employees based across the UK.

McNiff joined the company in April 2019 as a design manager and has since progressed through leadership roles. As operations director, he expanded Graham’s presence in the London fit-out market and building relationships with clients that include M&S, BT, Deloitte, Primark, Watches of Switzerland, The Berkshire Golf Club, Fraser Group and Nike.

Of his new job, McNiff said: “Our success is fundamentally built on the trust our clients place in what we deliver. My focus will continue be on the development of our people and organisational structure to strengthen our existing relationships and develop new opportunities. Most importantly we will continue to be uncompromising in our approach to delivering exceptional projects.”

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