Graham recruits EDI head

Hollie Cregan

Hollie Cregan joins Graham from VolkerWessels UK, where she was head of equality, diversity & inclusion (EDI) for almost four years.

She is a member of the Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM), with a Level 4 qualification in managing equality and diversity. She is also a Network Rail diversity and inclusion champion and a STEM and FIR ambassador.

Managing director Leo Martin said: “As head of EDI, Hollie will be influential in supporting our recruitment, employment, learning and development and training processes here at Graham. Her vast breadth of experience in a variety of sectors will be a great asset for us as we strive to reinforce our position as a leading employer for fairness and inclusion.”

Hollie Cregan said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for me to work with the organisation’s stakeholders to shape our EDI strategy and make a real difference for our people.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk