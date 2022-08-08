Graham signs for £16.5m York railway museum expansion

Feilden Fowles's design for Central Hall

Approval for the museum’s new £16.5m Central Hall building was granted by City of York Council’s planning committee last week.

Central Hall will provide gallery space connecting the museum’s Great Hall and Station Hall, showcasing innovations in rail technology. It will also house a café overlooking the new museum square, a shop, visitor facilities and a flexible event space.

The Central Hall plans form an early stage of the delivery of York Central, the 45-hectare regeneration site which is a partnership with Network Rail, Homes England, City of York Council and the museum.

Work is expected to start in early 2023 with completion in time for the celebrations in 2025.

Feilden Fowles has designed the new building and Montagu Evans is heritage consultant.

