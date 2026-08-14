Graham signs up with MukAway

Fraser Linaker (CEO) and Mark Stuart (NED) of MukAway, with Alastair Lewis, Graham contracts director, and Stephen Hill, MD Graham Civil Engineering

MukAway will now be, it says, Graham's 'number one solution' for managing its materials strategy across its sites.

The volumes involved were central to the deal, MukAway says. The infrastructure portfolio of Graham across the UK and Ireland moves earth at scale, including some of the UK's nationally significant infrastructure projects, and MukAway's ability to manage that volume of material movement efficiently, transparently, and with full visibility was, it says, a decisive factor in the contractor choosing the platform.

Alastair Lewis, contracts director, Graham, said: "We deal in huge volumes of material movement across our infrastructure projects in the UK and Ireland, and we needed a platform that could match that scale. MukAway does exactly that. The ESG dashboard alone has changed how we look at our sustainability performance and for the first time, we've got that data at our fingertips, in a form we can actually use. This deal reflects how central MukAway has become to our materials strategy."

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