Graham to build UEL medical school

CGI of the University of East London’s New Academic Building

Graham’s appointment for the New Academic Building is described as a key milestone in the creation of the wider £170m Stratford Health Campus and is the University of East London’s most significant capital development.

The New Academic Building will provide teaching, learning and research spaces for the next generation of medical and healthcare professionals. Subject to General Medical Council (GMC) approval, it will become home to medical education as part of a suite of healthcare courses.

Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2026, with completion expected in summer 2027, ready for the start of the new academic year. Designed to achieve the highest sustainability credentials, the New Academic Building is targeting BREEAM Outstanding certification.

The design prioritises energy efficiency, low-carbon construction and circular design principles, with the use of cross-laminated timber and other sustainable materials to reduce greenhouse emissions.

Liam O’Dell, director of estates and facilities at the University of East London, said: “The appointment of Graham marks an exciting and historic moment for the university. This is the most significant development on our campuses, and it represents months of collaboration, dedication, and strategic planning. The New Academic Building will not only transform our Stratford campus but will set a new benchmark for healthcare education – providing an inspiring and inclusive space for our students, staff, and partners.

“This multi-million-pound investment underlines UEL’s long-term commitment to creating an innovative, sustainable, and community-focused university estate. The Stratford Health Campus will stand as a symbol of UEL’s evolution – connecting education, research, and real-world impact in the heart of east London.”

Graham regional director Pat O’Hare said: “UEL’s new academic building will provide state-of-the-art facilities to support the University’s healthcare and medical education ambitions and be an exemplar of sustainable campus design. We’re proud to contribute to a scheme that will play such an important role in shaping future generations of health professionals.”

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