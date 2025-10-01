Graham wins £20m Telford tax office refurb

The refurbishment includes a new lobby area

Graham Interior Fit-Out has been appointed to carry out a £20m workplace refurbishment for HMRC in Telford.

In August 2024, HMRC announced it was moving to a new site in Telford, alongside HM Land Registry as joint occupants, and selected a local 1990s office block as a suitable doer-upper.

Graham has now started doing up the three-storey concrete-framed building, with completion expected at some time in 2026.

The scheme also includes the transformation of two ancillary buildings: a former restaurant and a former standalone gym.

At their new place of work government employees will benefit from a new entrance lobby, new windows throughout and repairs to the roof and façade. Main fit-out works include new partitions, finishes, ceilings, M&E systems, breakout areas, AV installations, and refurbished WCs throughout the main office building.

The former restaurant will be converted into a flexible meeting suite with two large rooms (with a moveable wall), breakout space, AV room, WCs, and storage.

The former gym will be converted to indoor cycle storage with double-stacked racks, a drying room, showers, and WCs.

Work outside includes soft landscaping, woodland path creation, car park repairs, external lighting upgrades, EV charging infrastructure and security enhancements, with rising bollards and barriers.

Graham Interior Fit-Out project manager James Shannon said: “The scheme involves the complete refurbishment of the main office building and the transformation of two ancillary facilities, delivered in phased works. Our priority is to provide a high-quality outcome that meets the operational needs of both organisations.”

The project is being delivered under a JCT Design & Build contract with HMRC and HMLR-specific amendments, split into enabling and main works phases.

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