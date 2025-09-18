Graham wins £50m Bristol school building contract

CGI of the new Oasis Academy Temple Quarter

The Department for Education has awarded Graham a £49.9m contract to build Oasis Academy Temple Quarter in Bristol.

Graham starts construction work this month, with an expected opening date of September 2027.

The scheme includes the construction of a main school building alongside the conversion of a smaller existing listed building, known as the boiler shop, which will be transformed into the school’s new sports hall. In total, the school will provide a gross internal floor area (GIFA) of 12,182 sqm with capacity for 1,600 pupils

Head teacher Richard James said: “The development of our permanent site is a major milestone for East Bristol – a community that has long championed high-quality secondary education. While we’ve remained committed to providing a safe and supportive learning environment at our temporary Spring Street site, our new property on Silverthorne Lane will be much more than a building. It will be a lasting home for learning, growth, and community pride. We’re excited to be working with Graham and the Department for Education to bring this vision to life – creating a vibrant, modern space that reflects the ambition and energy of our students and their families.”

Graham regional director Peter Reavey said: “The start on site for the project marks several years of hard work by the entire project team. We look forward to providing the new learning facility for Oasis Community Learning that generations of school children in the Bristol area will get the benefit from.”

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