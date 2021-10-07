Greek island roads adopt British plastic recycling tech

Roadfill has developed a system that uses plastic waste to repair and maintain roads. It will begin work early in 2022 on its new contact to supply the product for roadworks in the Greek islands.

Roadworx contains recycled plastic polymers that are added to asphalt mix, reducing the amount of bitumen needed to repair or relay a road. The product reduces landfill waste and CO₂ emissions while providing local authorities with a more cost-effective solution in covering potholes and managing road repairs.

The new contract, which is jointly funded by the islands’ local authorities and the country’s central government, follows a partnership pilot between Roadfill and the Greek government’s R&D division.

Roadfill, which was founded in 2017 by Christie Raptaki, has now announced plans for fundraising to support further investment in additional mobile asphalt plants and other machinery to help it scale up for future growth.

In November Roadfill will begin an 18-month sustainability-focused road repair pilot in Plymouth, supported by a £350,000 grant from Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership. Last year the company secured a Keep+ European funding grant of more than €100,000 to support a sustainability partnership programme with the University of Greenwich and Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge.

Christie Raptaki

Raptaki, Roadfill’s CEO, said: “I’m delighted to announce the road maintenance contract award in Greece, which follows our partnership with the Greek Government’s R&D Division. The marks another significant development in our journey and gives us an ideal opportunity to demonstrate both the environmental benefits and cost effectiveness of using Roadworx to support roads maintenance programmes.

“Today’s announcement comes at an exciting time when we’re about to launch a crowdfunding campaign and seek additional venture capital to enable further investment into plant and machinery to scale up the business. We are also set to begin a new pilot to demonstrate the effectiveness of our product on road repairs in Plymouth as part of the UK government’s Build Back Better initiative. As a company committed to recycling waste plastic in innovative and impactful ways, we are passionate about continuing to grow Roadfill’s presence here in the UK and throughout the globe to support communities and enable economic growth.”

