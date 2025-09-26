Growth slows for Mott MacDonald

Mott MacDonald executive chair James Harris

Employee-owned consulting engineer Mott MacDonald has approximately 20,000 staff across more than 50 countries. In 2024 it generated gross revenue of £2,518m. This was up 6% on 2023’s £2,374m, but 2023 was up 16% on 2022’s £2049m.

Operating profit of £100.7m was 9.5% up on 2023, with the operating margin at 4.0% (2023: 3.9%).

Pre-tax profit was up 9% at £123.3m (2023: £112.9m)

Executive chair James Harris explained in the annual report that the increase in revenue was partly down to inflation and partly market driven.

He said: “During the year the rate of growth in the consultancy business slowed due to weaker infrastructure markets with some projects being deferred or cancelled, and markets generally slowing down. The executive board remains comfortable with the level of growth and profitability in the consultancy business against the backdrop of the economic headwinds that appear to be developing more widely across its markets.

“The contracting business [Mott MacDonald Bentley JV] is a UK business, principally operating in the water sector, which grew 31% in the year benefitting from excellent markets in the UK’s regulated asset maintenance programmes (AMP) for water companies. There was good growth and good opportunity from AMP7 coming to an end and from AMP8 offering early opportunity in the next trading cycle which will gradually pick up over the next 12 months.”

The 2024 revenue from consulting activities was 78% of overall revenue with 22% from contracting, compared to an 82/18 ratio in 2023.

Mott MacDonald Bentley increased its revenue by more than 40% last year to £503.5m. Mott MacDonald owns 25% of it and JN Bentley Ltd has 75%.

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