H. E. Services adds Bomag rollers

The 6,700kg rollers have been supplied with both smooth drum and padfoot kit configurations, providing the capability required for a wide range of earthworks, infrastructure and groundworks applications.

The investment is in response to customer demand. The first few of the machines have already been deployed on hire shortly after delivery, reflecting continued demand for modern compaction equipment across the sector.

Richard Stevens, plant and transport manager at H. E. Services said, "As part of our ongoing fleet renewal, we remain committed to investing in the latest and most reliable equipment to ensure our customers have access to machinery that meets the evolving demands of the construction industry.”

He continued, “Our latest investment in the BW177 DH-5 rollers, supplied by our long-standing and trusted partner Bomag, is another step in our strategy to modernise our fleet. This investment reinforces our ability to provide dependable, high-performance equipment that supports projects of every size and complexity, while maintaining the exceptional levels of service and reliability our customers have come to expect from H. E. Services. We are very excited to have received the first of these Bomag rollers added to our hire fleet and look forward to receiving more in the near future."

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