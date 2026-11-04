Liebherr adopts new attachment data standard

The standardised, cross-manufacturer, interface is designed to enable automated exchange of data between the machine and compatible attachments. This significantly simplifies their integration into the work process, reduces the workload on operators and minimises sources of error.

Liebherr says that connecting complex attachments, such as tilt rotators, to a wheeled excavator has often involved considerable effort and prolonged machine downtime. Necessary modifications to the carrier machine could also have implications for existing approvals and conformity assessments, such as CE marking.

The digital connectivity of the MiC 4.0 BUS lays the foundation for more transparency regarding the use of attachments within the fleet. Information on usage, operating hours or maintenance status can in future be viewed via the MyLiebherr Maintenance & Performance customer portal. This gives fleet managers a better overview of how their attachments are being used.

This enables proactive planning of maintenance measures, optimises the availability of the attachments in use and contributes to more efficient fleet operations.

MiC 4.0-Ready attachments can be swapped more easily between MiC 4.0-Ready carrier machines via the MiC 4.0 BUS – even across different manufacturers.