Hackney and Mulalley revive stalled Marian Court plans

The revised plans for Marian Court

Hackney Council and construction partner Mulalley have drawn up new plans for a residential development in east London in the wake of changes in fire safety regulations.

Hackney Council and its building contractor Mulalley have redrawn proposals for new homes on the site of Marian Court on, Homerton High Street. The development is set to include a new community centre and shops to serve the local area.

Planning permission was granted for 160 new homes on the site in 2018. However, since then, the cost of construction has risen significantly, and new building and fire safety regulations have been introduced.

Mulalley and the council have been working on the designs of the development to make sure that it meets the new regulations without compromising on design quality.

They are now preparing to submit a Section 73 planning amendment to the original 2018 permission.

Key features of the proposals include: 163 new homes, instead of 160, all with their own private outdoor space, and a 187 sqm community centre.

The consented scheme proposed the demolition of all existing buildings and structures, and the construction of five new buildings ranging in height from 3 to 12 storeys.

These would deliver 160 mixed-tenure homes, including replacement Council homes for social rent. The previous 10 commercial units have been reduced to four.

The consented scheme was designed by Adam Khan Architects and Muf Architecture/Art.

Since planning permission was granted, substantial changes to building safety and fire regulations have made. In addition, construction costs have risen significantly due to factors, including Brexit, the covid-19 pandemic and new fire safety regulations. It has therefore been necessary to revisit and amend the original scheme.

The revised proposals reflect the core principles of the consented scheme, retaining key design elements like active street frontages to Homerton High Street and Ponsford Street, public courtyards, and links to the surrounding area.

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