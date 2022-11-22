Hanson Contracting opts for HVO/GTL mix

Fuelled by GD45+

Hanson Contracting’s pavers and rollers are using GD45+, a mix of 45% hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) and 55% a gas-to-liquids (GTL) fuel developed in conjunction with Shell.

GB Fuels, which supplies GD45+, claims that it reduces CO 2 emissions by 42% and NOx by 14%, on average, as well as releasing 18% fewer fine particles than traditional DERV diesel.

The HVO is International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) accredited from source to end user.

“GD45+ is certified as regular B7 diesel,” said, Hanson Contracting managing director Ian Price. “This makes it easy to use as an alternative fuel as no modifications are needed, there are no additional storage requirements, and it is approved by most engine manufacturers.

“The fuel also has a higher cetane rating, so not only does the GTL portion burn much cleaner than regular diesel but it also creates significantly improved starting performance in low temperatures.

“Another benefit is that GD45+ contains significantly less unwanted components such as sulphur, metals and aromatics, making it non-toxic and less harmful to the environment, and safer to store and transport with no unpleasant smell.”

