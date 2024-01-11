Hanson gets new concrete mixers

The trucks are in Hanson's new Heidelberg branding

The contract will see TVS Interfleet’s stable brand, McPhee Mixers, deliver the vehicles over the coming weeks. The contract is expected to be completed by the end of March.

The new Hanson mixers will be branded as Heidelberg Materials, as the company transitions to its new brand identity.

Hanson UK and TVS Interfleet have a history of working together over the past 40 years but TVS said that it still had to demonstrate build quality, value and service in a “hard-fought” tender process.

TVS Interfleet industrial sales director Lindsey Rudd said: “Winning the new Hanson contract was a big moment for TVS Interfleet as it shows our ability to deliver quality mixers at competitive prices, and also both understand and then deliver the needs of our customers. McPhee and Hanson have worked together for many years and this latest contract win further extends the union between two powerhouses of the industry.”

Hanson manager Mark Walmsley added: “TVS Interfleet have worked with Hanson for decades and are able to understand our requirements and translate this into vehicles that meet the demands of our business. We were also impressed by the innovation that the company has recently undertaken to make mixers safer, and we plan to implement these additions in the future, to reduce the near miss rollovers.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk