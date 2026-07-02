Haulotte extends parts warranty

Describing its commitment to delivering long-term value across the entire equipment lifecycle, Haulotte made the extended warranty offer to all purchases from January 31, 2026, and made it available to all customers regardless of fleet size or activity.

Haulotte said the move sets a new standard in the MEWP industry and strengthens its long term commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. The move reflects Haulotte’s ambition to support customers at every stage of the equipment lifecycle through its 'Drive Confidence' approach.

By extending its spare parts warranty to two years, Haulotte says it will provide customers with a powerful lever to optimize total cost of ownership and ensure consistent machine performance over time.

Guillaume Mercier, spare parts business group manager, said, “This extended warranty reflects our commitment to delivering a seamless and reliable customer experience. By extending our coverage on all our genuine spare parts, we help our customers benefit from greater peace of mind, improved machine uptime, lower total cost of ownership, and consistently safe, high performance operations across their entire fleet.”

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