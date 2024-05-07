Heidelberg completes Mick George acquisition

Heidelberg Materials UK has sold eight sites – some of its own and some of Mick George’s – to Peterborough-based aggregate supplier PJ Thory and its subsidiary Gemmix.

PJ Thory has bought three quarries in Norfolk and Northamptonshire; Gemmix has bought five ready-mix concrete sites in Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire and Leicestershire. Gemmix is now believed to be the largest independently-owned supplier of ready-mix concrete in the UK.

Heidelberg Materials has also sold its Needingworth quarry in Cambridgeshire to Brice Aggregates.

Hanson UK, as it was then, agreed the acquisition of Huntingdon-based Mick George back in December 2022. The proposed deal included four recycling facilities, eight waste transfer stations, 11 aggregates quarries and 10 ready-mixed concrete plants. However the Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) intervened, citing concerns about the impact of the deal on market competition in certain parts of eastern England and the East Midlands.

Heidelberg came up with the disposals plan to satisfy the CMA.

Simon Willis, chief executive of Heidelberg Materials UK, said: “I am delighted to confirm the completion of the acquisition of MGL, which is an exciting milestone for us. It is a strong fit and represents a major step as we embrace the opportunities the construction waste sector represents.

“It will allow us to drive the use of recycled aggregate in building materials and help us reach our target to offer circular alternatives for half of our concrete products by 2030.

“Promoting circularity and thereby reducing the use of primary raw materials is crucial to achieving net zero and we are committed to playing our part.

“I am looking forward to working together to explore further opportunities and develop the combined business.”

