Hercules builds water sector presence

Hercules’ Civils Projects division has been awarded a series of new sub-contract packages from clients in the UK water sector to start in the first quarter of 2026.

The new agreements total around £6.2m in value – £4.2m within the Thames Water region and £2m within the Anglian Water region, working at both clean and wastewater treatment sites.

Hercules chief executive Brusk Korkmaz said: "These contract wins across the Thames Water and Anglian Water regions demonstrate the strength of our position in the UK water sector. With AMP8 now underway and the industry entering an unprecedented period of investment, our Civils Projects division is benefitting from the growing demand for our project delivery expertise.

"The scale of opportunity in the water sector is considerable as the sector's investment programme accelerates. We are well placed to support our clients as they upgrade critical water and wastewater infrastructure nationwide and look forward to building on the positive momentum so far and securing further contracts."

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