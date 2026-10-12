Hexagon adds modelling with Rocscience deal

Rocscience will become part of the radar and monitoring division within Hexagon’s infrastructure and geospatial business area. The company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, helps engineers model how rock, soil and structures behave under different conditions, analyse slope stability and ground movement, and assess how tunnels, dams and other critical infrastructure assets are likely to perform over time.

Hexagon says the companies have complementary technologies. Hexagon’s sensors, such as its radar monitoring solutions, capture and measure conditions in the physical world continuously; Rocscience’s models help customers understand and predict how the ground and structures will behave.

Together, they break down the traditional barrier between observation-based actions and model-based decisions, creating a continuous feedback loop in which live sensor data automatically informs, updates and calibrates engineering models from design through construction and operations. For customers, this promises earlier detection of emerging risks, faster intervention, reduced analysis time, and improved safety and productivity.

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