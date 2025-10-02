HG to build Hackney Wick student accommodation

Firethorn development manager Marcus Allen (left) and HG Construction’s construction director Bryan Haynes on site

HG Construction has now started work on the new Firethorn Living student rooms on the grounds of the former Broadwood piano factory in east London, close to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. The development will preserve and incorporate the site’s historic brick chimney, originally built in 1902.

Firethorn Living Hackney Wick will comprise 204 student bed spaces, with 35% categorised as affordable accommodation, with completion on track for summer 2027.

The value of HG Construction's contract is approximately £30m.

Paul Martin, development director at Firethorn, said: “HG Construction’s strong track record in delivering modern PBSA developments, combined with the team’s local expertise, makes it the ideal partner for this project. We look forward to working together to bring the development to swift completion.”

Hackney Wick is Firethorn’s third PBSA development, with one in nearby Stratford and a third in Edinburgh’s Leith Walk, which has reached the topping out stage and is scheduled for practical completion in September 2026.

Firethorn’s growing living portfolio also includes the delivery of a 138-bedroom hostel in Dublin and an office-to-residential conversion of One Bessborough Gardens in central London.

CGI of the Hackney Wick PBSA

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