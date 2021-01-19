High Wycombe merchant launches takeover drive

CRS Building Supplies operates from 12 branches across Somerset

Grant & Stone, based in High Wycombe, was taken over by Cairngorm Capital in November 2019. It has now acquired CRS Building Supplies, based in Wells, Somerset.

Established in 2005, CRS Building Supplies provides heavyside building materials to trade and retail customers from 12 branches across Somerset.

The combined group will have 44 branches operating from London to the southwest, more than 500 employees and revenues in excess of £140m.

CRS founders Chris Waelchli and Richard Liddle will continue to lead the CRS businesses working with Peter Cudd, Grant & Stone’s chief commercial officer.

Peter Cudd said: “We have much in common, making this a strong and logical partnership. Our company is at a really exciting point in its development and this partnership ensures that we are well positioned to progress the numerous growth opportunities available to us.”

CRS director Richard Liddle said: “Chris and I are proud of all that we have built to date but we recognise that as part of a larger group, the company will be able to achieve much more. Partnering with Grant & Stone will facilitate this and we look forward to continuing this success story together.”

