Willmott Dixon, Cityheart JV picked for Welsh regeneration

Procured through Pagabo's develop led framework, the appointment establishes a Development and Investment Partnership that will see the joint venture work alongside local authority teams to identify, assess and progress opportunities across a portfolio of strategic sites.

The joint venture will review sites across Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen over the next 12 months, helping to shape a pipeline of projects capable of delivering new homes, employment opportunities, infrastructure improvements, inward investment and wider community benefits.

The collaboration builds on an established relationship between regneeration specialist Cityheart and the wider Willmott Dixon Group. Chris Wheeler, national head of development (regeneration) at Willmott Dixon Developments, said: “We're pleased to have been appointed as the Strategic Development and Investment Partner for Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen.

“Working alongside Cityheart, we're looking forward to supporting both councils as they explore opportunities across their strategic sites. The wider Willmott Dixon Group has a longstanding presence in the region, including projects such as Ebbw Vale Leisure Centre and the Gwent Archives, and we're excited to build on that legacy to help create lasting opportunities for local communities.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk